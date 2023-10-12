Thierry Breton, le nain de Bruxelles à lunettes qui complote depuis des mois contre notre liberté d’expression et d’information en ligne, se met à faire la promotion d’une entreprise privée au détriment d’une autre

Et en plus, le mec est lourd :
Bonjour!
Even though the grass is not (always) greener on the other side, the sky is sometimes… bluer 🪁
Let’s keep in touch! pic.twitter.com/nAwapdgd1h
— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 11, 2023
Thierry Breton est furieux car Twitter ne vous cache rien et vous laisse librement vous faire votre avis :
Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports.
Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that that the public can see them.
Merci beaucoup.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023
Pour rappel, ce type n’est même pas élu.