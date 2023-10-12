Thierry Breton, le nain de Bruxelles à lunettes qui complote depuis des mois contre notre liberté d’expression et d’information en ligne, se met à faire la promotion d’une entreprise privée au détriment d’une autre
Accueil - Histoire de comprendre - Thierry Breton, le nain de Bruxelles à lunettes qui complote depuis des mois contre notre liberté d’expression et d’information en ligne, se met à faire la promotion d’une entreprise privée au détriment d’une autre

Thierry Breton, le nain de Bruxelles à lunettes qui complote depuis des mois contre notre liberté d’expression et d’information en ligne, se met à faire la promotion d’une entreprise privée au détriment d’une autre

Eric MartinPosté par Eric Martin Il y a 6 heures

Et en plus, le mec est lourd :

Thierry Breton est furieux car Twitter ne vous cache rien et vous laisse librement vous faire votre avis :

Pour rappel, ce type n’est même pas élu.

Étiquettes :

Pour partager cet article :

Articles liés

Histoire de comprendre

Vincent Lapierre couvre une manifestation parisienne de soutien…

  • 10 octobre 2023
Histoire de comprendre

L’étrange parcours d’Antoine Daccord, le nouveau directeur du…

  • 10 octobre 2023
Histoire de comprendre

La porte-parole de l’Église en France ressemble à…

  • 9 octobre 2023

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *