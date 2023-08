Another brutal farm murder in South Africa

2 gunmen murdered Duwayne Smith and shot his wife Ingrid while their daughters Jenica (10) and Elisma (8) watched

The attack occurred on Thursday night at Randridge farm in Randfontein. The killers left without taking anything. pic.twitter.com/2uY3jAocLX

