Le vice-président de Guinée équatoriale descend dans un hôtel à 75 000$ la nuit à New-York avant d’aller plaider pour l’aide au développement en Afrique à l’ONU… (VIDÉO)

Le vice-président de Guinée équatoriale descend dans un hôtel à 75.000$ la nuit à New-York (et s’y filme sur Instagram), et va plaider pour l’aide au développement en Afrique à l’ONU.:) https://t.co/jyAvx68RRo
— François Momboisse (@fmomboisse) October 3, 2023
Obiang flew to New York from Italy on a private jet (EJ-ADMI) owned by the Greek company Gainjet.
Gainjet is also used by Rwandan President Kagame. In 2020, one of their jets scooped political opponent Paul Rusesabagina from Dubai to a Kigali jail (he was released in March). pic.twitter.com/CPX7hl9NRY
— Emmanuel Freudenthal (@EmmanFre) October 3, 2023
Some stats:
Per capita income in Equatorial Guinea is under $10,000 *per year*.
So, an average citizen would have to save *all* of their income for 7.5 *years* to stay one night in this room.
Around 70% live in poverty.
— Emmanuel Freudenthal (@EmmanFre) October 4, 2023
Father = President
Son = Vice President
…and he went to UN Assembly to talk about reforming the UN 💀
— Ọláyẹmí Ajiteru (@yemajiconcept) October 3, 2023