Selon les médias français, il y a cinq millions de musulmans en France… depuis 30 ans (VIDÉOS)

Ce chiffre n’augmente jamais, il est même en baisse selon ces menteurs pathologiques :
Combien y a-t-il de #musulmans en #France ?
C'est facile : environ 4 à 5 millions, depuis toujours. Eternellement. Vous ne me croyez pas ? Alors déroulez le #Thread ci-dessous, vous allez voir⬇️
Et n'hésitez pas à RT 😋
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023
En 1996 ? Il y a 5 millions de musulmans en France.
Journal 19/20 de France 3 du 24 mai 1996
Source INA : https://t.co/4JfHC2UVMf pic.twitter.com/Ucn0vYGCbK
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023
En 2002, 6 ans plus tard, il y a toujours 5 millions de musulmans en France. Journal de 20 heures de France 2 du 20 décembre 2002.
Source INA : https://t.co/6ZmGIYS3HH pic.twitter.com/nQW2gQEPkQ
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023
En 2010, 14 ans plus tard ? 5 à 6 millions de musulmans en France. Journal de 20 heures de France 2 du 13 décembre 2010.
Source INA : https://t.co/kPeDBPnH9r pic.twitter.com/CZox39avmR
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023
En 2017, 20 ans après, miracle : il y a 4 millions de musulmans en France. Jounral de 2017.
Source: https://t.co/p2WmYFhdkn pic.twitter.com/sSX15kfsAP
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023
En 2017, 20 ans après, miracle : il y a 4 millions de musulmans en France. Jounral de 2017.
Source: https://t.co/p2WmYFhdkn pic.twitter.com/sSX15kfsAP
— Avner Solal (@TheAvnerSolal) December 2, 2023